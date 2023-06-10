'Doesn't suit any leader to criticise own country abroad’: Amit Shah takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticizing India abroad. Shah said that it does not suit any leader to criticize their own country abroad. He also asked Gandhi to learn from his ancestors, who had always stood up for India.

Shah's comments came after Gandhi recently visited the United Kingdom and met with some Indian diaspora members. During his meeting, Gandhi reportedly criticized the Narendra Modi government's policies and said that India was becoming a "Hindu Rashtra".

Shah said that Gandhi's comments were "unfortunate" and that he should be ashamed of himself. He also said that Gandhi should learn from his ancestors, who had always stood up for India.

"Any patriotic person should discuss Indian politics within India. It does not suit the leader of any party to go abroad and discuss the country's politics and criticise the country. Rahul baba, you must remember that people of the country are watching it closely," Shah said.

"Rahul baba is going abroad on a vacation to escape the summer heat. He keeps criticising the country there. I would like to suggest Rahul Gandhi to learn from his ancestors," he said.

While addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government, Shah said the country has seen huge changes under the Modi government, but Congress does not stop talking about anti-India things, he said.

Shah also criticised Gandhi over its criticism of the new Parliament building. "You opposed the new Parliament building and installation of 'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, there. The Sengol was to be installed by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi is doing it because he (Nehru) did not do it, then why are you opposing?" he asked.

Shah claimed that Congress leaders do not allow PM Modi to speak in Parliament and instead oppose everything, and that the PM has begun a new tradition of doing "politics of development".

Shah also criticised Gandhi on the issue of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370.

He said that Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya had been desecrated since the reign of Babar (founder of the Mughal dynasty).

"But today, a grand temple of Lord Ram is under construction and it will be completed shortly," he said.

Praising PM Modi, Shah stated that the government strived to improve the lives of Dalits, the underprivileged, and tribals and to empower them.

"It was under the leadership of PM Modi that a tribal woman became the President of the country for the first time," he said.

Whether it is improving the country's economic situation or connecting it digitally, conducting social welfare initiatives, COVID-19 immunisation, or infrastructure, India has become a centre of hope in the globe, he remarked.

Referring to former PM Manmohan Singh and ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shah said, "Comparing 10 years of Manmohan-Sonia to 10 years of Modi, one will find that the 10 years of the Congress-led government were marked by corruption, mismanagement, economic downfall, terrorism and poor law and order situation."

The 10 years of the Modi government have been that of capable and safe digital India walking the path of social welfare, he said.

Shah urged the people of Gujarat to vote for the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) to ensure that it wins all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the 2024 election.

"Narendrabhai started a new era of development in the country from Gujarat. The publicity of all-round development witnessed in Gujarat from 2002 till 2014 in terms of 24-hours electricity, water, check dam, farm, and girl education helped Modi become the prime minister and the 'Gujarat model' turned into the 'India model'," he said.

Shah urged people to get united and decide whether they want Modi or Gandhi as their prime minister in 2024.

"Wherever I go, I see support for Modi. I request the people of Gujarat that they should ensure that all 26 seats in the state are won by the BJP for the third time," he said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country whenever he goes abroad. He said he has no problem with what Gandhi does in India but it is not in the country's national interest to take it abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country whenever he goes abroad. I don't have a problem with what he does in India but it is not in India's benefit to take it abroad," Jaishankar said while responding to a question on Gandhi's remarks in the US.

