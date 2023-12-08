Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra 'cash-for-query' to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

A recommendation by the Ethics Committee calling for the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha today (Friday). Initially slated for discussion on December 4 in the lower house, the report was not brought forth during that session. The updated agenda for Friday, issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, designates the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7.

Several opposition members have emphasised the need for deliberation on the recommendations before any decision concerning Moitra is made.

BSP MP Danish Ali conveyed to reporters on Thursday, "If the report is tabled, we would insist on a full-fledged discussion as the draft was adopted in two-and-a-half minutes."

During a November 9 meeting, the committee chaired by Vinod Kumar Sonkar endorsed its report advocating Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha amidst the "cash-for-query" accusation.

Six members of the panel, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur, who had previously faced suspension from the party, voted in support of the report. Meanwhile, four panel members from opposition parties lodged dissenting opinions.

Opposition members labelled the report as a "prearranged outcome," asserting that the complaint lodged by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, reviewed by the panel, lacked any substantiated evidence.

Moitra can only be expelled if the House favours the panel's recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to run until December 22.

