Firing at Amritsar BSF mess; five soldiers including shooter dead, one critical

As many as five BSF (Border Security Forces) soldiers, comprising the constable who opened fire, were reported dead after shots were fired at the BSF mess in Amritsar's Khasa village on Sunday.

The BSF constable, who allegedly fired bullets inside a BSF mess in Amritsar, is also reportedly dead. Meanwhile, one of the wounded jawans is in a critical state, India Today reported.

The dead bodies of four BSF soldiers have reached the hospital, while others are reported to be severely injured due to the incident.

"In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on March 6, due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 5, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts," BSF officials said in a statement.

The statement also stated that more details about the incident would follow.

Meanwhile, all the wounded people have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Police have initiated a probe into the case.