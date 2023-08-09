'For PM Modi, Manipur is not India': Rahul Gandhi during no-trust debate

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in the Lower House on Wednesday, said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur is not part of India. "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India," he said.

Gandhi said this as he initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the Modi government on the second day.

He also recalled a conversation with a woman whose son was shot dead in Manipur. "I spoke to women and children in Manipur relief camps, which our PM has not done so far," he said. Quoting the woman, he said, "The entire night, I was lying with my son's body. I was scared and I left my home."

He further added, "They have killed Hindustan in Manipur."

Gandhi, whose membership was restored following a Supreme Court direction, initiated today's discussion saying, "First of all, I would like to thank you that reinstated me (as a member of the Lok Sabha)."

Gandhi made his comeback as an MP on Monday afternoon soon after the Lok Sabha revoked his disqualification as member after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case in which he was awarded a maximum two-year sentence. On Wednesday, he said that unlike the last time, he would not speak on Adani and added that his BJP friends "need not be scared" today.

The decision to move the motion in Lok Sabha was taken in a meeting attended by opposition MPs. At the meeting of the opposition leaders, it was decided after weighing various options that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Referring to Modi government as "traitors", Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday afternoon said they were not "nationalists" as "India was murdered" in Manipur.

He likened PM Modi to 'Raavan' and said he was "arrogant" since he was not listening to the voice of the people.

Invoking the epic Ramayana, Rahul Gandhi said, "Lanka was not set on fire by Lord Hanuman but by Raavan's arrogance. Ravan was not killed by Ram but by his arrogance."

"Modi listens to Amit Shah and Adani the way Raavan used to listen to Megh Nath and Kumbh Karan," said Congress MP.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.