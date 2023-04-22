Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik sits on dharna following argument with Delhi Police

On Saturday, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and his supporters sat on a dharna at a police station in the national capital following an argument with the Delhi Police.

This incident happened a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Malik concerning a corruption investigation. According to the police, Malik was holding a meeting at a park at Delhi's RK Puram without seeking permission, following which he was questioned.

Police said some farmer leaders from Haryana had reached the national capital to support Satya Pal Malik, and food was arranged for the farmers without seeking prior permission from the police.

Delhi Police confirmed on Twitter that Satya Pal Malik was not detained.

Delhi Police tweeted, "False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will.”

Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram alongwith his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will.

CBI to question Satya Pal Malik

Meanwhile, officials told the news agency PTI that the CBI had asked Malik to answer certain queries concerning an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory. Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the CBI second time in seven months.

Earlier, Malik was questioned after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya in October last year.

Responding to the development, Malik told PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse in Delhi for "certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan, so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," he stated.

He also posted a tweet and said he stands by the truth. "I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that's why I have been called. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth," he wrote on Twitter.

The CBI action comes just a week after Malik gave an interview to "The Wire" in which he criticised the BJP-led Centre, particularly about how it handled Jammu and Kashmir, where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was divided into Union territories.