Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79 after prolonged illness

Oommen Chandy death: Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader, passed away in Bengaluru due to a prolonged illness. He was 79 years old at the time of his passing. Chandy had been undergoing medical treatment in Bengaluru over the last few months. The development was confirmed by his son Chandy Ooommen in a Facebook post which read, “Appa has passed away”.
The Indian National Congress’ (INC) Kerala unit remembered Chandy as “one of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala”.
INC Kerala said in its tweet: “Extremely sad to bid farewell to our most beloved leader and former CM Shri Oommen Chandy. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy sir was loved across generations and sections of the population. The Congress family will miss his leadership and energy”.
The Indian Youth Congress also paid its last respects to the departed soul and remembered him as "a champion of development, democracy and secularism".
Commenting on Oommen Chandy’s death, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the former Kerala CM was a capable administrator and someone who was closely involved in people’s lives.
Vijayan was quoted as saying by ANI: “We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives”.
Here are some more reactions on Chandy’s passing away:
He served two terms as the Kerala CM—from 2004-2006 and from 2011-2016. Oommen Chandy represented his constituency Puthuppally for the past five decades. He was the longest serving MLA in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and the only Indian Chief Minister to achieve an award for public service from the United Nations.
Also Read: 28% GST on online gaming: Government unlikely to review decision
Also Read: Amendments to insurance laws, IBC, GST Act may be tabled in Monsoon Session
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today