Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79 after prolonged illness

Oommen Chandy death: Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader, passed away in Bengaluru due to a prolonged illness. He was 79 years old at the time of his passing. Chandy had been undergoing medical treatment in Bengaluru over the last few months. The development was confirmed by his son Chandy Ooommen in a Facebook post which read, “Appa has passed away”.

The Indian National Congress’ (INC) Kerala unit remembered Chandy as “one of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala”.

INC Kerala said in its tweet: “Extremely sad to bid farewell to our most beloved leader and former CM Shri Oommen Chandy. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy sir was loved across generations and sections of the population. The Congress family will miss his leadership and energy”.

Extremely sad to bid farewell to our most beloved leader and former CM Shri. Oommen Chandy. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy sir was loved across generations and sections of the population. The Congress family will miss his leadership and energy. pic.twitter.com/YaeywDOKwd — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) July 18, 2023

The Indian Youth Congress also paid its last respects to the departed soul and remembered him as "a champion of development, democracy and secularism".

We mourn the loss of former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart Shri Oommen Chandy.



He was a champion of development, democracy and secularism.



He inspired generations of young leaders with his dedication and charisma.



We pray for his soul and his bereaved family. #OommenChandy pic.twitter.com/dVTNHtNp1D — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) July 18, 2023

Commenting on Oommen Chandy’s death, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the former Kerala CM was a capable administrator and someone who was closely involved in people’s lives.

Vijayan was quoted as saying by ANI: “We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives”.

Here are some more reactions on Chandy’s passing away:

Sadly, it was not to be. The news of @Oommen_Chandy’s passing leaves millions bereft. My heart goes out to his family at this inexpressibly sad time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 https://t.co/gtWnVdwKck — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 18, 2023 The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end.



Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP! pic.twitter.com/72hdK6EN4u — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) July 18, 2023 I’m deeply saddened by the demise of former Kerala CM and Senior Congress leader Shri Oommen Chandy.



He was a visionary, a statesman and a humble servant of the people.



His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. pic.twitter.com/mWnvjOd5Bx — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) July 18, 2023 Deeply saddened to know of the passing away of Sri. Oommen Chandy. Heartfelt condolences, prayers and thoughts with grieving family , friends , and countless of his supporters spread across Kerala and the globe. Our hearts would always be having an irreplaceable void without him… pic.twitter.com/8ju8KrjtW3 July 18, 2023 Can’t believe this. The Leader who live in the heart of Kerala People passed away. His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Oommen Chandy sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgnIsia2nY — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) July 18, 2023

He served two terms as the Kerala CM—from 2004-2006 and from 2011-2016. Oommen Chandy represented his constituency Puthuppally for the past five decades. He was the longest serving MLA in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and the only Indian Chief Minister to achieve an award for public service from the United Nations.

