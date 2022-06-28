G7 summit: Modi gets a warm welcome from Biden, other world leaders; more details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the G7 summit conducted in Germany. During this summit, he held discussions with the G7 leaders and its partners on issues like energy, food security, counterterrorism, environment and democracy. India is among the five partner countries that have been invited to attend the G7 summit.

During the summit, there were moments of warm bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan Premier Fumio Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him ahead of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/gkZisfe6sl — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Top developments at the recently concluded G7 summit

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main focus of the summit was continued support for Ukraine as the heads of states pledged to back the conflict-ridden country “for as long as it takes”. The grouping also decided to raise sanctions on Russia and backed security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement.

2. Prime Minister Modi asserted India’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine crisis, according to foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.

3. Kwatra said at a press conference, “On Russia-Ukraine, PM made India’s position clear including an immediate end to hostilities; dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation.”

4. Apparently referring to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister said that the G7 and those invited at the event were meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension and asserted India has always supported peace.

5. He also talked about the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan in the last few months and all efforts to help Sri Lanka tide over its worst economic crisis.

6. The Prime Minister said, “We have dispatched about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months. And even after the heavy earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbor Sri Lanka to ensure food security.”

7. The Prime Minister also made a case for increasing availability of fertilisers and keeping value chains of fertilisers smooth in order to ensure global food security. He also said that India has much superior skills in the realm of agriculture compared to its G7 counterparts.

8. The Prime Minister also said that India’s approach is moving from ‘women’s development’ to ‘women-led development’, while elaborating the contributions of female frontline workers, ASHA workers, women leaders and women scientists.



9. He highlighted that India has achieved the target of 40 per cent energy-capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time.

10. PM noted, “The target of 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months before time. India has the world’s first full solar power operated airport. India’s huge railway system will become net zero in this decade.”

11. India will chair the G20 summit next year and will also maintain close dialogue with G7 countries on issues like post-COVID recovery under the G20 platform.



12. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday for the G7 summit and also held bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the Summit.

13. Germany also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guest participants for the summit in an effort to recognise the democracies in the global south as it allies.