'Ghamandiya alliance would have been exposed': PM Modi takes a swipe over Opposition's retreat during no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Opposition as he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conferencing on Saturday.

PM Modi, attacking the no-confidence motion brought against his government, said the Opposition's ghamandiya (arrogant) had got scared of voting in the no-confidence motion that they had brought against him.

The Opposition had on July 26 moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi led NDA government, the debate around which took place between August 8 to 10. The NDA comfortably defeated the no-confidence motion with a voice vote in Lok Sabha after Prime Minister's over two-hour-long speech in response to the motion. The Opposition had staged a walkout during PM Modi's speech.

Attacking the Opposition parties on Saturday, he said, “We defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion."

He further added, "The truth is that the opposition got scared of voting on a no-confidence motion. Had there been voting, the 'ghamandiya' alliance would have been exposed."

The no-confidence debate was initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. During the debate, he said the Opposition was forced to bring the no-trust motion to break the 'maun vrat' (silence) of PM Modi on the Manipur issue.

The three days discussion saw a fierce battle between the ruling BJP and the Opposition coalition INDIA over the Manipur violence as well as other raging issues.

The PM had slammed the Congress, saying all schemes were named after their leaders but no delivery was done. He called newly formed Opposition alliance INDIA a 'ghamandia' alliance. He said that the Opposition has decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records.

