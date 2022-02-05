Govt ready to bring in stricter social media rules: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government has said that it is willing to bring in stricter social media rules to make all micro-blogging sites operating in India more accountable.

Responding to questions in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sought consensus of the members of the upper house, adding that the government is ready to take up the issue.

He maintained that there would be no compromise on safeguarding the dignity of women. In this regard, Vaishnaw stated that the government had taken "immediate action" against the "Bulli Bai" and "Sulli Deals" apps, which had sparked uproar after photos and other details of Muslim women were put up for auction on social media, as soon as the matter was brought to its attention.

He further stated that protecting the dignity of women, regardless of religion or region, is "a fundamental construct" for the government. "Whenever we take steps to regulate social media, the opposition accuses us of attacking the freedom of speech, which is not true… We have to strike a balance," Vaishnaw said.

Answering the CPI-M leader Jharna Das Baidya during the Question Hour, the minister said, "If the House come to a consensus, we are willing to introduce even stricter social media rules."

"At this point, we are working within the framework of the Constitution. But yes, going forward we need to make social media more accountable." Vaishnaw further stated responding to Baidya's question if the government has framed any norms or guidelines for the social media platforms.

He also informed the House that there are five major social media intermediaries as mandated by the new IT Rules and each of them are obligated to publish their monthly compliance reports online.

The government had introduced exhaustive intermediary rules and guidelines for social media last year to make it secure and accountable.