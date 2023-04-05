Govt slams OIC for its 'anti-India' agenda after remarks on Ram Navami violence

India on Tuesday slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "communal mindset" and "anti-India" agenda.

Responding to the media queries about statement issued by the OIC Secretariat, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda."

"OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces," Bagchi added.

Our response to media queries on the statement issued by OIC Secretariat regarding India:https://t.co/CYtJely0hO pic.twitter.com/VnGUVyqXpf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 4, 2023

India's strong response came hours after the OIC Secretariat issued a statement alleging targeting of the Muslim community in several states in India during Ram Navami processions.

In the statement, the OIC Secretariat said that it has followed with “deep concern” the acts of “violence and vandalism targeting Muslim community” in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on March 31, 2023.

"The OIC General Secretary denounces such provocative acts of violence and vandalism, which are vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India. The OIC General Secretary calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm actions against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights and dignity of the Muslim community in the country," the letter read.

Several clashes were reported in many states of the country during Ram Navami celebrations on March 31 and afterwards. States such as Bihar and West Bengal saw large scale violence with the mob pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire.

Many people were even killed during the clashes. Section 144 was imposed in Bihar's Nalanda and Bihar's Hooghly districts. The Home Ministry, meanwhile, has asked for a detailed report on the incidents that have been reported.

Also Read: Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani, with $83.4-bn net worth, among world's top 10 billionaires: Forbes 2023 list