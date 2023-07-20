‘Grossest of constitutional abuse’: Supreme Court says it will act if the govt does not on the Manipur incident

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, took suo motu cognisance of the video that emerged in which two women can be seen paraded naked by a mob of men equipped with sophisticated weapons. The apex court called it the “grossest of constitutional abuse” and asked the Centre and the Manipur government to apprise the court on the steps taken.

A bench helmed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court was deeply disturbed and that it will take necessary steps if the government does not. "Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. Grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will," said the Chief Justice. The bench comprised Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

"We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the govt so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and state apprise court on steps taken," stated the court, as mentioned in a report in Bar and Bench.

Also read: Manipur violence: ‘No guilty will be spared,’ says PM Modi ahead of Parliament monsoon session

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, said that it is unacceptable and that the government is seriously concerned by the incident. He said that the government has initiated immediate steps.

The matter will now be listed on July 28.

The Supreme Court’s order comes after a horrifying video from May 4 emerged on social media on Tuesday. The video shows two Manipuri women being paraded naked and molested by a mob of men.

According to the Manipur police, the main accused, identified from the video, has been arrested. A case of gangrape, abduction and murder has also been registered by the police.

Amid the furore and widespread condemnation on the incident, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh tweeted: “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the barbaric incident and said that no guilty will be spared and whatever happened to these women can never be forgiven. He also urged all the political parties to rise above politics and protect women.

Also read: Manipur women paraded naked: Govt asks Twitter, other social media platforms to prevent circulation of video

Also read: Manipur women paraded naked: Police arrests main accused with help of May 4 video

