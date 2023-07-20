Manipur violence: ‘No guilty will be spared,’ says PM Modi ahead of Parliament monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the horrible incident, wherein two women were paraded naked in strife-hit Manipur, is shameful for any civil society. Modi further assured the nation that those guilty will not be spared and law will take its own course. He was speaking to reporters ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

PM Modi said: “I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven”. He added that rapists will not be spared and appealed political parties to rise above politics to protect women.

"I appeal to all CMs to protect all our women, be it Rajasthan, Manipur or Chhattisgarh. We should rise above politics to protect women," he said.

Speaking at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. https://t.co/39Rf3xmphJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2023

After PM Modi's comments, the Supreme Court said it is disturbed over the videos that have emerged yesterday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the government to take action.

The CJI said: "It is simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will. It is time the government really steps in and takes action. It's simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the incident. The northeastern state is reeling under violence after a two-month-old video of two women being stripped and paraded by armed men surfaced on social media platforms.



Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis ever since May 3, claiming over 160 lives so far. While the Meiteis reside in the Imphal valley, the Kukis occupy the hills.

