Gujarat assembly elections: How to download polling booth slip online

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Gujarat will witness the first phase of its Assembly election on December 1. Voters will be able to vote only at the polling booths designated to them by the election commission. Residents of Gujarat can download the polling booth slips with all the details like dates and location from the Election Commission's site.

Here are the steps to download the polling booth slip online:

1. Go to the ECI portal (https://electrolsearch.in)

2. Fill your details in Search by Details form

3. After all details are filled, enter the Captcha text and then submit

4. The information will appear on screen. To download, click on the Print Voter Information button

Steps to download the e-EPIC card:

1. Go to the e-EPIC portal (https://eci.gov.in/e-epic/)

2. Click on the Download e-Epic Card option. The National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) will open

3. Click on the Login/Register button

4. Enter your details (mobile number or email ID and password) if in case you're already registered on the site

5. Go to the download the e-EPIC option. You will have to enter your EPIC number and the state.

The results will be announced on December 8. Voting for the assembly seats will take place in the first phase, and the remaining will be covered in the second round.

There are in total 1,621 candidates featuring in the Gujarat assembly elections. For the first phase 1, 788 candidates will run for the 89 seats up for election. The phase 2 will see 833 candidates competing for 93 seats.

The second round of voting will begin on December 5. The votes will be tallied on December 8 and then the results will be announced.



