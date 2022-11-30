Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: How to find polling booth in Gujarat

Gujarat Election 2022: The first phase of Gujarat Assembly election will happen on December 1. Voters will be able to vote only if their name is on the list. A voter has to check the designated polling booth allotted to him/her by the election commission before casting the vote.

Below are the steps to check your polling booth online:

1. Go to the website www.nvsp.in

2. Click on the option 'Know Your' to open the location

3. A page will open asking for your 'EPIC No' i.e, the voter ID number mentioned on your ID card

4. Enter the EPIC number and click on the 'Search' button

5. The booth name will appear and the booth level officer's (BLO) name and number.

If in case you do not have your voter ID card, you can search the polling booth through the following steps:

1. Go to the website www.sec.gujarat.gov.in

2. Choose the 'Search Your Name & Polling Station in Voter List Option'

3. Choose 'District/Taluka Pachayat' from the available 'Search Type' options

4. Click on the District and Taluka from the drop-down menu

5. Enter 'Name' option in case you do not have your voter Id card with you. Choose 'EPIC No' if you have your voter ID card

6. Enter your Surname, First Name, and other details

7. Enter CAPTCHA and then 'Search'.

In total 1,621 candidates will be featured in the Gujaray assembly elections. In Phase 1, 788 candidates will run for the 89 seats up for election, which will include 70 women and 339 independents.

Similarly, 833 candidates will compete for the 93 seats in Phase 2. In the second round, there are 69 female candidates and 285 independents.

The round two of voting will start on December 5. The votes will be tallied on December 8 and then the results will be announced.

