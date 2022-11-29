Gujarat Election 2022: How to check your name in the voter list/electoral roll

Gujarat Election 2022: First phase of Gujarat Assembly election will take place on December 1. If you intend to vote there, you should first determine whether or not your name appears on the voter list. You will not be able to vote if your name is not on the list. So, here are some simple methods for checking your name online.

To cast a vote, every voter must possess a current voter identification card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Here is a step by step guide to check your name on the voter list by following the instructions below:

Visit the National Voters Service Portal's Electoral Search page (https://electoralsearch.in/).

There are two options available on the page: Details and Search by EPIC Number.

By selecting the search by details option, enter your name, father's/name, husband's age, date of birth, and gender.

After logging in, you must enter your state, district, and assembly constituency.

Another option is to enter your EPIC number and search for your information. You will be required to enter your EPIC number as well as your state during this process.

You must enter the captcha code at the end of both of these options in order to submit the information on the website.

Once all the information is entered, the website will show the details of voter registration.

You can also check the details via SMS. Here’s how to do it:

To do this, enter EPIC in the mobile messages section.

Enter the number from your voter ID card.

Send this text message to 9211728082 or 1950.

You can see your polling station number as well as your name on your phone display.

If your name does not appear on the Electoral Roll, you will receive a 'No Record Found' response.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises 1 lakh jobs for women, hospitals, world class sports infra