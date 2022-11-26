Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises 1 lakh jobs for women, hospitals, world class sports infra

Gujarat elections: Five days before the crucial first phase of Gujarat elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto in Gandhinagar. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Patil were present at the party's manifesto launch. The Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting will be done on December 8.

In its manifesto, the ruling party has promised to create 20 lakh jobs for youth in its five-year tenure, especially 1 lakh jobs for women in the state. Besides, it promised to implement Uniform Civil Code, anti-radicalisation cell, and Recovery of Damages of Public and Private Properties Act.

Gujarat, which is the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, is currently a political battlefield as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also contesting in the state.

Speaking at the launch of manifesto, BJP chief Nadda said Gujarat is the land of change makers and gave reference of PM Modi and his remarkable journey, which he started from Gujarat.

“For the progress of Gujarat, we will make Gujarat's economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination. We will create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organizations and anti-India forces," the BJP chief said on Saturday.

Besides these, some important promises in the manifesto are: