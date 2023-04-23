scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
H D Kumaraswamy hospitalised, doctors say he is medically stable & recuperating

Feedback

H D Kumaraswamy hospitalised, doctors say he is medically stable & recuperating

The former Karnataka Chief Minister's office said the 63-year old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery in the past. Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery in the past.

JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy, who has been hospitalised with symptoms of exhaustion and general weakness, is "medically stable and is recuperating", the hospital treating him said on Sunday.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister's office said the 63-year old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest.

"H D Kumaraswamy was admitted on April 22, 2023 evening to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road Bengaluru under care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. He is admitted with symptoms of exhaustion and generalised weakness," the hospital said in a statement "All relevant medical tests and treatment are being carried out. He is medically stable and is recuperating," it said.

Kumaraswamy has been travelling extensively campaigning for JD(S) candidates across the state, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy has requested JD(S) workers and leaders not to worry, and that he will participate in the election campaign after resting, his office said in a statement.

Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery in the past.

Published on: Apr 23, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement