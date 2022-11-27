Haryana Panchayat Election results Latest updates: Big setback for BJP in Panchkula

Haryana Panchayat Election results: The counting is underway for 143 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zilla Parishads that went to polls on November 22. The elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were completed on November 25. A maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of 10 counting tables have been arranged at each counting centre.



So far, results have been announced for several Zilla and Panchayat seats. In a massive setback, the BJP, the ruling party in the state, has lost all ten seats in Panchkula.



BJP's Nayab Saini's wife Suman Saini also lost the election from ward number 4 in the Ambala district. Suman lot the election to Rajesh Devi by 236 votes.

In Sirsa, Indian National Lok Dal’s Karan Chautala has won Zila Parishad seat by a margin of 600 votes.



The results have also been announced for Gurugram, Faridabad and Dadri. In Gurugram, BJP's four candidates won the election while 5 seats went to independents.



In Panipat, for Zilla Parishad chairman Ashu Shera has lost the election. Ashu is the wife of Satyawan Shera, former chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The AAP, which contested the local body polls for first time in the state, has won many seats. In Ambala, AAP candidate Makhhan Singh Labana won by over 1000 votes, Gurjeet won from ward number 12, and Harvinder Kaur won from ward number 6. In Sirsa, Happy Rania has won from ward number 7, Gurcharan Singh from ward number 1, Rajvir Singh from ward number 5, Gurbhej Singh from ward number 8 and Jasdev Nikka from ward number 22. The AAP candidates also won in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Sonipat, Jind.