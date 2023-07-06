'Has no legal basis': Ajit Pawar faction on Sharad Pawar's national executive meet in Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday termed the national executive meeting called by Sharad Pawar as "illegal". He said he represents the real NCP and no person within the party has any authority to call for any meeting, till the dispute is settled by the Election Commission.

"Ajit Pawar has been elected as the National President of NCP on June 30, 2023 with the overwhelming support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP, as well as the members working on different organisational posts," a statement on his behalf said.

"The meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/ National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today has no legal sanctity whatsoever. Further, any of the decisions which may be taken in the so-called National Executive/National Working Committee/ National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents shall have no valid legal basis and shall not be binding on anyone in the Party," the statement further stated.

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting of NCP leaders at his residence in Delhi - a day after a mega event at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai.

A fight has erupted between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, with both claiming to represent the real NCP. Ajit Pawar, who along with eight others joined the NDA, has the backing of nearly 30 of 53 MLAs. He also has the backing of senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, and Praful Patel - the working national president.

A day after allying with NDA, Praful Patel removed Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and replaced him with Sunil Tatkare. Sharad Pawwar, too, struck back and removed all nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar. However, Ajit Pawar, after being removed as the leader of the party, removed Sharad Pawar as the national president of the NCP.

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar-led NCP informed the Election Commission that he had been elected national president of the party. A statement issued on behalf of the Ajit Pawar faction said the commission had been informed through an affidavit that he was elected NCP chief through a resolution dated June 30, 2023, signed by an "overwhelming majority" of members of NCP, both from the legislative and organisational wing.

Praful Patel continues to be NCP working president, the statement said. The NCP has also decided to appoint Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP Legislative Party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and this decision was also ratified by the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs, the statement said.

The faction further said the earlier appointment of Jayant Patil as the state president of Maharashtra NCP was patently illegal since the same was done without following any procedure mandated by the constitution of the NCP. Praful Patel, the statement further stated, in his capacity as the working president of NCP has removed Patil from the post and appointed Sunil Tatkare as state NCP president.

"The National President as well as all the other office bearers of the party were appointed in an alleged National Convention dated 10th/11th September 2022. The said appointment is itself a void and ab initio since there is absolutely no record of the persons who attended the national convention and voted in favour of Shri Sharad Pawar," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)