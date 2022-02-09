Hijab Row: Malala Yousafzai expresses concerns; schools, colleges shut for 3 days

The controversy over headscarves has intensified in Karnataka on Tuesday as the police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas shells to control violent right-wing mobs protesting against Muslim women wearing hijabs in colleges. Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai has ordered all schools and colleges to shut for the next three days.

Additionally, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed concern and urged Indian leaders to stop marginalisation of Muslim women. The girls' education activist tweeted that "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists - for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."



Here's all you need to know about the controversy: