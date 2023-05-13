Hubli-Dharwad Central Result 2023: Congress’ Jagadish Shettar loses to BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai

Karnataka Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar, who left BJP to join Congress ahead of the Karnataka Elections 2023, has lost from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

Mahesh Tenginakai from Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Jagadish Shettar from Congress by a margin of over 34,000 votes in Karnataka elections 2023.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here's what happened so far

All eyes today were on the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency in Dharwad district -- which saw a contest between Siddalingeshgow da Mahanthavadeyar from JD(S), Jagadish Shettar from Congress, and Mahesh Tenginakai from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2018 elections, Jagadish Shettar of the BJP had won the seat by defeating Dr Mahesh Nalwad of the Congress with a margin of about 21,306 votes.

Right before the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, quit the saffron party and joined the Congress after he was denied a ticket from the seat.

On Wednesday (May 10), when the polling took place for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Shettar had expressed confidence at his win and said that he would get elected with a "huge margin".

"Very good response from the people. There is an undercurrent. People from all castes, everybody is working and voting for me. Congress and Jagadish Shettar will get elected with a huge margin," Shettar told news agency ANI.

Despite his previous win, he ended up losing the seat to BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai on Saturday. Tenginakai vote share stood at 60.93 per cent while that of Shettar was 36.31 per cent, according to ECI.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

The polling for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka concluded on Wednesday (May 10). The counting for the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka took place on Saturday.

