Hyderabad: 'For freebies, financial position of state crucial,' says FM Sitharaman at Telangana poll rally

Amid numerous debates on freebies being offered by political parties before the elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that before announcing freebies, the financial position of the state must be taken into consideration.

While addressing a poll rally in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Sitharaman said: "Freebies are being announced across many states without taking their financial feasibility into account. False promises are being made and political parties promote them but when it comes to the allocation of funds, they backtrack."

She added: "Before announcing freebies, the financial position of the state must be taken into consideration by the political parties and accordingly a decision should be taken whether fulfilling them is feasible or not."

On Monday, the Election Commission of India noted that there has been a seven-fold increase in terms of freebies distributed in the poll-bound states compared to the 2018 elections.

The poll body noted that drugs, cash, freebies, liquor and precious metals worth over Rs 1,760 crore have been seized from the five states where Assembly elections are underway.

The commission further said that seizures worth over Rs 1,400 crore were made in the past six State Assembly elections held in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka, 11 times more that were made in the previous assembly polls in these states.

Assembly elections have already been held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Rajasthan will go for polls on November 25 while Telangana will go on November 30.

Though the ruling BJP party at the Centre has criticised Congress and other parties for offering freebies, it itself has offered a long list of sops in the form of guarantees.

In Rajasthan, BJP has promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the police force, a women police station in every district, constitution of anti-Romeo squads, three women battalions under the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), free education from kindergarten to post-graduation for girls from economically weak background, LPG cylinders at Rs 450 and free Scooty for meritorious Class 12 girls.

BJP has said that if voted to power it would float a flagship scheme -- Lado Protsahan Yojana. Under the scheme, the government will provide a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh for a girl child. A sum of Rs 6,000 would be given when the girl reaches Class 6, Rs 8,000 in Class 9, Rs 10,000 in Class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in her professional course and Rs 1 lakh when she reaches the age of 21.

In contrast, Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto- Jan Ghoshna Patra that covered

> An annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the women head of the family under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana guarantee.

> LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families.

> Purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg under the Gowdhan guarantee.

> Law for the old pension scheme for government employees.

> Laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges.

> Insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamity and education in English medium.

> Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be made from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

Ahead of Telangana Assembly Election 2023, the Congress promised six guarantees which will "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana". These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha". Young women getting married in Telangana will be offered 10 gms of gold and cash of Rs 1 lakh.

Under the section 'Mahalakshmi', the party has announced several sops for women, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free travel in RTC buses.

The “Rythu Bharosa” promises Rs 15,000 annual investment assistance to farmers and Rs 12,000 to farm labourers; while a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis under “Cheyutha” scheme.

The “Yuva Vikasam” guarantees financial assistance cards of Rs 5 lakh to students pursuing college education.

“Free internet through Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to all students,” it said.

The Gruha Jyothi scheme promises 200 units of free electricity to every household; while Indiramma Indlu guarantees 250 sq yard plot to activists of the Telangana statehood movement and Rs 5 lakh aid for the homeless.

In contrast, BJP poll promises assured free laptops for college girl students and a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh will be given to a girl child at the time of birth which can be redeemed after attaining 21 years of age. BJP also assured 10 lakh jobs for women and the provision of free desi cows to interested farmers.

BJP also promised:

Four free gas cylinders

Setting up of an NRI (non-resident Indian) ministry

Financially weaker sections to get yearly health checkups

Land record portal Mee Bhoomi to replace Telangana's Dharani scheme

Special nodal ministry to enforce central government schemes

Abolish unconstitutional religion-based reservation

New ration cards

Apart from the fertiliser subsidy of the Center, Rs 2,500 input assistance

Rs 3,100 minimum support price (MSP) for paddy cultivation

Provision of Rs 2,500 as input assistance to small and marginal farmers to enable them to procure seeds and fertilizers

