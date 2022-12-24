‘I am here as an Indian’: Kamal Haasan on joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

All eyes were on Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday as it entered the national capital in the morning amidst a warm welcome by Congress supporters in the city. Furthermore, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan too joined the yatra in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the public, the actor said that he is "here as an Indian".

"Many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian," the actor said, as quoted by ANI.

"My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here," he added.

Delhi | Many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here: Actor Kamal Haasan pic.twitter.com/nAFyeeK18K — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The yatra entered the national capital from the Faribadab side in Haryana.

Former party Chief Sonia Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi on the yatra in Delhi.

Meanwhile, party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, were also seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

The yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far.

It has covered around 3,000 kms in 46 districts across nine states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

