‘I have to bow to the AICC president & Gandhi family’: DK Shivakumar confirms accepting Deputy CM post

Karnataka CM race: After six days of suspense and wait, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday confirmed that he has agreed to be the deputy chief minister of Karnataka “in the larger interest of the party”.

In a press conference on Thursday, Congress officially announced that Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, while DK Shivakumar will be the “only” deputy CM and will also continue as the state party unit chief for Lok Sabha election that are slated to take place in 2024.

“Siddaramaiah is an able administrator, tirelessly worked for party. Similarly, KPCC chief Shivakumar also electrified cadre of state,” Congress’s KC Venugopal said in a press conference on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said: "The Congress party we have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and we have to deliver.”

“In the larger interests of the party. What to do, I have to bow to the AICC president & Gandhi family,” DK Shivakumar tells @AishPaliwal ahead of the big announcement at 7pm today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/iZapTnHL9i — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 18, 2023

Reports said that both chief ministerial contenders agreed to an agreement that Siddaramaiah will take the top post, while Shivakumar will be his deputy and remain the state party chief.

The grand old party has reportedly decided to change the leadership on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both leaders. However, there is no confirmation on this. The party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a final and official announcement in Bengaluru, after which the swearing-in of the new CM will be held, on May 20.

Congress MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, said that he is not fully happy with DK Shivakumar accepting deputy CM post.

“I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment... That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In the future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see,” DK Suresh said.

In the recently held Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party, securing 135 seats and giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, won 66 seats, and the regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), managed to get 19 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Karnataka CM will see full attendance from the opposition, as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to invite several leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders are expected to attend the event on Saturday in Bengaluru.

