‘If you are busy point to the person who can help’: Siddaramaiah lambasts Jaishankar on Sudan crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress leader from Karnataka Siddaramaiah are at loggerheads over a tweet on the clashes in Sudan, where scores of Indians are reported to have been stranded. The external minister has also been criticised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for his response to Siddaramaiah’s tweet that triggered this war of words.

Siddaramaiah asked Jaishankar to point to someone who could help them in case he was busy. Jairam Ramesh called Jaishankar’s response “most appalling”.

“Since you are the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar I have appealed you for help. If you are busy getting appalled, please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back,” said Siddaramaiah after Jaishankar’s response to his plea for help.

Since you are the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar I have appealed you for help.



If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back. https://t.co/B21Lndvxit — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

Jairam Ramesh also criticised the external minister and said, “A most appalling response from the External Affairs minister to a former CM with a genuine appeal. This level of nastiness from a man I have known so very well… who has developed new loyalties and who wants to show that in whatever he says and does.”

A most appalling response from the External Affairs minister to a former CM with a genuine appeal. This level of nastiness from a man I have known so very well… who has developed new loyalties and who wants to show that in whatever he says and does. I am 😷 on his past. https://t.co/Eh9sixxbU9 pic.twitter.com/NdtPYGIipZ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 19, 2023

It all began when former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, following reports of 31 Indians being stuck in Sudan amid the civil war, urged the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and ensure the return of the individuals safely.

Jaishankar quoted his tweet and said that he was appalled at the former CM’s tweet. “There are lives at stake; don’t do politics,” he said , adding that the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been in touch with all Indian nationals and PIOs in Sudan since April 14, when the fight between its army and paramilitary forces began.

Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics.



Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the government is in continuous touch with the embassy in Khartoum and are regularly getting updates from the Indian community. According to India Today sources, the situation on the streets is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. India is also coordinating with various countries to ensure the safe of Indian nationals.

