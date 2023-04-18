'Lives at stake, don't do politics': EAM Jaishankar slams Siddaramaiah for his claims on Indians stuck in Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for saying that Indians stuck in Sudan were not getting food and that New Delhi was yet to take any action for their return. "Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics," the foreign minister said while replying to the Congress leader.

"Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," Jaishankar said, adding that their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. "Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing."

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

The minister further said that plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. "The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," the EAM said.

Jaishankar's reaction comes after the Congress leader claimed that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe were stranded in Sudan, which is in the middle of a civil war. "Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food for the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back," he claimed.

Siddaramaiah said the government should immediately open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis. "It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Sundan issued an advisory for Indians staying in Sudan. "We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," the advisory said.

Also, India has set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance. The helplines number are: 1800118797 (toll-free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, and 9968291988 (mobile).

One Indian has lost his life in the clash that has erupted in Sudan. The Indian embassy on Sunday said that Albert Augestine, an Indian national, had got hit by a stray bullet on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Augestine was working in a Dal Group company in Sudan.



The EAM said the embassy was making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family. "The situation in Khartoum (the capital city of Sudan) remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments," he said.