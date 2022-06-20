'If you wish to become a soldier, do not apply': Chidambaram on Agnipath

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has launched a fresh attack on the Central Government regarding the Agnipath scheme. Chidambaram said on Monday that anyone who wishes to become a soldier should not apply for the scheme.

On Twitter, Chidambaram noted that if anyone wishes to be trained as a driver, washerman, barber or chowkidaar (guard), they should become an Agniveer. "If you wish to be trained as a driver, washerman or barber, become an Agniveer. If you wish to be trained as a chowkidar, become an Agniveer," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

"If you wish to learn to fry pakoras, become an Agniveer. If you wish to become a soldier, do not apply," he added.

Congress has been attacking the government since the Agnipath scheme was announced last week. The party has stated that the scheme carries multiple risks and subverts the longstanding traditions and ethos of the armed forces, and may turn out to be a case of "penny wise and security foolish".

"The Agnipath scheme is controversial, carries multiple risks, subverts the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces and there is no guarantee that the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained and motivated to defend the country," Chidambaram had said on June 16 in a press conference.

"It appears to us that the scheme makes a mockery of training; inducts into the defence forces an ill-trained and ill-motivated soldier; and discharges a disappointed and unhappy ex-soldier into the society," he added.

Last week, the government had announced the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of young individuals in the Indian armed forces. The selected applicants will be known as 'Agniveers', who will be enrolled under the respective Services Act for four years. The individuals will receive a monthly package with a risk and hardship allowance.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army notified on Monday that registrations under the Agnipath scheme will open from July 2022 onwards by respective AROs. It added that online registration is mandatory for all candidates.

