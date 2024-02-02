In favour of implementation of One Nation One Election, says CII

The concept of One Nation, One Election (ONOE) has garnered attention from various sectors in India, including industry leaders who see potential benefits in its implementation. The ONOE initiative aims to synchronize the election schedules for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, thereby holding elections for both entities within a specified timeframe.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expressed its support for the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) initiative, which aims to synchronize electoral cycles across Central and State levels in India. This endorsement comes amidst discussions on the potential economic benefits that such an electoral reform could bring about. The CII believes that simultaneous elections could lead to more streamlined governance and bolster economic development.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla has highlighted the technical feasibility of ONOE, noting that while the number of voters would remain constant, the logistics and manpower required would increase significantly. He pointed out that for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, nearly one billion voters are expected, with arrangements needing to be made for all eligible voters. Chawla also mentioned that constitutional amendments would be necessary to align the terms of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for synchronized elections.

The High-Level Committee on ONOE, chaired by former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has been examining this issue. Chawla remarked that the committee's establishment and a special parliamentary session in September 2023 have brought renewed attention to the concept of simultaneous elections.

While the CII's stance focuses on the economic advantages of ONOE, such as reduced costs and minimized disruptions to governance from frequent elections, Chawla has acknowledged the complexities involved. These include the need for extensive political consultation, constitutional changes, and addressing logistical challenges like the increased demand for electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), as well as the training of additional poll staff.

