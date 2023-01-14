'Irreparable loss': Sonia Gandhi on demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh during Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, condoled the death of Congress party's Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who died earlier in the day after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Kamaljit Kaur, the politician's wife, mentioned the death of the party MP as an "irreparable loss" condoling his demise.



The letter stated, "In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. I can understand the pain you and your family are going through. It is an irreparable loss for all of us.”

Sonia Gandhi mentioned the contribution of Santokh Singh Chaudhary to the party and society in her letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences on the demise of the Congress leader.

“Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress’s MP from Jalandhar, died during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning in Punjab’s Phillaur. He was there with Rahul Gandhi in the yatra when he suddenly fell unwell and was immediately taken to Phagwara’s Virk hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Rahul Gandhi halted the yatra to reach the hospital after receiving the news. As a result, the yatra has been suspended for the day.

The Punjab Congress chief said, “Yatra is suspended for today. Tomorrow, last rites will be held. I haven't spoken to Rahul Gandhi yet but we all feel that after last rites we'll start the Yatra. Till last rites it'll be suspended.”

Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 last year from Kanyakumari and will culminate on January 30 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

