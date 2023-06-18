'Is my liver made of iron?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on allegations of alcoholism

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denied allegations of alcoholism on several occasions. In his latest television interview, he said that he had been tested for alcoholism and that the results were negative. He also said that he had not drunk alcohol in the past 12 years.

"Can a person still be alive if they have been drinking day and night for the last 12 years? No. So is my liver made of iron?" Mann said.

"When they [political opponents] have nothing to point out, they say I am always drinking. I wake up at 6 am and ask for the first file. That's how I have already completed so much work in the last 1.5 years in Punjab," the chief minister said.

Mann has also said that the allegations against him are politically motivated. He has accused his opponents of trying to defame him and to undermine his government.

The allegations against Mann have been met with mixed reactions. Some people have expressed support for him, while others have said that they believe the allegations.

Last year in September, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a flight at Frankfurt airport. As per reports, the Punjab chief minister was in Germany for an eight-day visit from September 11 to 18 to attract investments to the state. AAP then defended its leader saying the opposition leaders are "spreading propaganda."

In the last few years, Mann has also been accused of being intoxicated in Parliament and at a gurdwara.

Mann recently said that if the BJP wins the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become "Narendra Putin" referring to the near-authoritarian Russian President. He said that Modi is already behaving like a dictator and if he is re-elected, he will become a "full-fledged dictator".

“If BJP wins elections in 2024 then there will be no elections. Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins 2024 polls,” said Mann.

