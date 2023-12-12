'Is this Modi's guarantee?': Congress' Jairam Ramesh condemns Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Kumar

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for electing Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. His remarks came a day after the BJP announced that Mohan Yadav has been chosen as the Madhya Pradesh CM.

Ramesh levelled some serious allegations on Yadav and claimed that the then state government allegedly made changes to the land-use pattern in the Ujjain Master Plan to benefit Mohan Yadav.

"Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan," he said in his post on X formerly known as Twitter.

He also said that several of his videos are viral on social media wherein he can be seen abusing, threatening and making problematic statements before questioning the decision to choose Yadav for the top job in Madhya Pradesh. A video featuring Yadav has emerged on social media wherein he can be heard using abusive language.

"Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhasta, their land was alienated by changing the land use. Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements. Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh?" he further noted.

चुनाव परिणाम के आठ दिन बाद भाजपा ने मध्यप्रदेश के लिए मुख्यमंत्री चुना भी तो एक ऐसे व्यक्ति को जिस पर उज्जैन मास्टरप्लान में बडे पैमाने पर हेरफेर करने समेत कई गंभीर आरोप हैं।



During the election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress alleged that a land parcel reserved for use in the Simhasta Mela was de-reserved and its land use was changed to residential from agricultural. Mohan Yadav, his wife and sister allegedly own a chunk of land in that parcel.

Mohan Yadav chosen as Madhya Pradesh CM

The BJP on Monday announced Mohan Yadav as the incoming Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, replacing veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yadav's name came as a surprise to many since Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kailash Vijayvargiya were in the fray for the top job in Madhya Pradesh.

Mohan Yadav is the second Madhya Pradesh CM from the Yadav community after Babulal Gour. He is an OBC leader and won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in the recently conducted Madhya Pradesh elections 2023, securing victory for a third consecutive term. He has also won from this constitutency in 2013 and 2018. Previsouly, Singh was a cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Mohan Yadav boasts of having multiple educational degress including BSc, LLB, MA, MBA and PhD. He is also known to have an aggressive stance on issues related to Hindutva and has worked with the Sangh on the issue of Bangladeshi immigrants.

