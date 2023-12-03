Jhalrapatan Assembly Election Result 2023: Can Congress’ Ram Lal Chouhan pull off a surprise against BJP’s Vasundhara Raje

The Jhalrapatan Assembly Election Result 2023 is awaited, as the voting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections concluded on November 27. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, and the results are expected to be announced on the same day. Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 71.64 per cent.

The main contenders in the Jhalrapatan constituency are Vasundhara Raje of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ram Lal Chouhan of the Indian National Congress (INC). In 2018, Vasundhara Raje of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Manvendra Singh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 34,980 votes.

Vasundhara Raje, a seasoned BJP leader, carved her place in the political landscape of Rajasthan with two consecutive terms as the Chief Minister from 2003 to 2008 and 2013 to 2018. Acclaimed for leading BJP to resounding victories, she seized 120 seats in the 2003 Assembly elections and 163 seats in 2013, out of the total 200 seats.

Raje has been representing the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency since 2003. Her win against Congress candidate, Rama Pilot, in 2003 by 27,375 votes marked the beginning of her victorious journey. Raje retained her seat convincingly in 2008, 2013, and 2018, her most recent win against Congress candidate Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh in the 2018 polls. Raje's political journey began in 1985 when she entered the Rajasthan Assembly representing the Dholpur constituency.

The Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency falls under the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency. Jhalawar-Baran is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan state in western India. This constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. This constituency covers the entire Jhalawar and Baran districts.

The Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency is one of the eight assembly segments that make up the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency. The other seven assembly segments are Anta, Kishanganj, Baran Atru, Chhabra, Dag, Khanpur, and Manohar Thana.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Singh of the BJP won the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,53,928 votes, defeating Pramod Sharma of the INC.

Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The Congress is projected to win 86-106 seats, while the BJP is likely to get 80-100 seats. The vote share between the Congress and the BJP is neck-and-neck with the grand old party projected to get 42 per cent while the saffron party will get 41 per cent.

The exit poll also predicts that other parties may get 17 per cent vote share. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to grab 2 per cent vote share.

Also Read: Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh ahead of 2024 polls to begin soon