Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Check election date, results, full schedule here

Karnataka Assembly election 2023: The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023 while the results will be announced on May 13, said the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

"Karnataka has 5,21,73,579 registered electors in 224 Assembly constituencies in the State. 58,282 polling stations to be set up across the State," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while announcing the dates.

He also highlighted that first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 polling:

The Karnataka Assembly election will be held in a single phase on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 results:

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly election will take place on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 full schedule:

- Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held in a single phase on May 10

- Counting of votes to take place on May 13

- Last date for filing nominations: April 20

- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: Apr 24

Karnataka assembly election 2023 details

Karnataka has 224 Assembly constituencies spanning six different regions – Bengaluru, Central, Coastal, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka are the largest regions of the state and consist 50 and 51 Assembly seats, respectively.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in May 2018.

