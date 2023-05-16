Karnataka CM race becomes triangular as Congress veteran G Parameshwara says can bring 50 MLAs

As the power tussle continues between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the chief minister's post in Karnataka, another contender has thrown his hat in the ring. The supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara, former deputy chief minister, staged a protest in the southern state and demanded the top post.

Parameshwara, a sitting MLA from Tumkur's Koratagere, has also expressed his desire to take over as the next chief minister. The senior leader said he can show the support of 50 MLAs and if the high command decides, he can "readily accept" the offer. "If the high command decides and asks me to run the government, I'm ready to take up the responsibility," he told reporters.

Parameshwara served as deputy chief minister of Karnataka from May 2018 to July 2019 during the coalition government of Congress and JD(S). A Congress veteran, Parameshwara has also served as Karnataka Congress chief from 2010 and 2018. He was the state home minister from 2015 to 2017 during the Congress government headed by then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Congress has won a historic mandate in Karnataka but it is yet to pick the next chief minister as intense lobbying is underway by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Reports suggest that Siddaramaiah is likely to be appointed as the next chief minister as Congress is thinking of scoring big in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is another strong contender who thinks that he deserves the seat as the party won 135 seats under his presidency.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have landed in Delhi and are scheduled to have back-to-back meetings with the high command. Three observers, who were sent to Bengaluru to individually meet newly elected MLAs, have submitted their report to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Senior Congress leader HK Patil on Monday said that decision on the next chief minister was likely by today (May 16).

Karnataka Congress leader UT Khader today said that the high Command has taken the opinions of all the representatives. "The High Command and the senior leaders will sit together and they will finalise," he said while speaking to reporters.

President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to take a decision on who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka soon. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi met party president Kharge and discussed government formation in the southern state. Gandhi drove to Kharge's residence and held a closed-door meeting with the Congress chief for almost an hour and a half.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting. Kharge earlier held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The observers had sought the opinion of all newly-elected MLAs and also held a 'secret ballot' on their choice for chief minister. The observers discussed the findings of their report after speaking to the party MLAs in Karnataka and handed it over to Kharge Monday night. Now, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will hold discussions with party chief Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka. Both leaders are also expected to meet former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

