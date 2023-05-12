Karnataka Election Result 2023: Date, vote counting timings, where to check, all you need to know

The much-awaited Karnataka election results will be declared on Saturday, i.e. May 13. The counting of votes across 224 assembly seats of Karnataka will start from 8 am at 36 counting centres. The polling for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka concluded on Wednesday, with 66 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm. In terms of exit poll results, Axis My India predicted that Congress may bag 122-140 seats with 43 per cent votes while the saffron party may settle with 62-80 seats with 35 per cent votes. JD(S) is likely to win 20-25 seats, less than what the party had got in 2018.

In order to get the results, one needs to visit the Election Commission of India website and check it on results.eci.gov.in. Besides that, one can also check results at websites such as http://www.eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, results.eci.gov.in.

Here’s how to check the Karnataka Election Results on a real-time basis:

Go to the Election Commission of India's official website - https://results.eci.gov.in/

Click on the homepage and then go to 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency May 2023'

One can get the result trends on your screen

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress 80, JD(S) 37, and one each independent, from BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP). Karnataka has never seen a party that has a clear majority before. First the Congress and JD(S) tried forging an alliance but B S Yediyurappa of BJP eventually formed the government.



Post that, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, but it didn’t last for long as it collapsed in 14 months, 17 legislators including independents resigned and came out of the ruling coalition and defected to BJP.



Then BJP came back to power and, in the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party swept by winning 12 out of 15 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, Independent two, Speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignation to join other parties ahead of polls).

