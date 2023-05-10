Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: Setback for BJP as Congress may get clear majority, predicts Axis My India

The Congress may return to power in Karnataka defeating the ruling BJP, India Today-Axis My India's exit polls revealed on Wednesday. The polling for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka concluded on Wednesday, with 66 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm. Soon after the polling concluded, Axis My India predicted that Congress may bag 122-140 seats with 43 per cent votes while the saffron party may settle with 62-80 seats with 35 per cent votes. JD(S) is likely to win 20-25 seats, less than what the party had got in 2018.

Barring coastal region, the Congress is ahead of BJP in all regions like Bengaluru (17 of 28 seats), central Karnataka (12 of 23), Hyderabad-Karnataka (32 of 40), Mumbai-Karnataka (28 of 50), and Old Mysuru (36 of 64). Coastal Karnataka is the only region where the saffron party is ahead of the Congress and may win 16 of 19 seats, according to Axis My India. In Bengaluru, the BJP is likely to win just 10 of 28 seats. The region where the party is likely to suffer the most is Hyderabad-Karnataka, where it is expected to win just 7 of 40 seats.

In the Old Mysuru region, the BJP is likely to gain ground and increase its vote share by four per cent. However, Old Mysuru is the stronghold of JD(S) and any increase in BJP's vote share will affect the Janata Dal (Secular) and help the Congress. As per Axis My India, Congress is likely to win 36 of 64 seats while the JDS may get 18 and BJP 6.

Axis My India is the only pollster which has predicted a clear majority for the Congress. All other exit polls have projected an edge for Congress but no majority. Matrize has projected 103-118 seats for Congress, 79-94 seats for BJP, and 25-33 for JD(S). PMARQ's exit poll has given 94-108 seats for Congress, 85-100 seats for BJP, and 24-32 for JD(S). According to CVoter, Congress is likely to get 100-112 seats, BJP may win 83-95, and JD(S) 21-29.

Jan Ki Baat's exit poll has predicted 91-106 seats for Congress, 94-117 for BJP, and 14-24 for JD(S). In the last election, the BJP had won 104 seats, Congress bagged 80, and JD(S) 37. Congress and JD(S) formed the government but the coalition fell in a year and BJP returned to power in July 2019.

Commenting on the exit poll numbers, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said: "My first reaction is that I don't believe these numbers (exit polls). I stand by my numbers that we will cross 146 seats." He said the situation will not arise to form an alliance with any other party.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said he was confident that his party would form the government with an absolute majority. "Even now I am 100 per cent confident that we are going to form the government with an absolute majority. There is no question of a hung assembly or a coalition government, but the national leadership will take the final call," he said. Yediyurappa further said that the BJP would get 115-117 seats.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was very much confident that the BJP will come back to power with an absolute majority. "I am 200% confident. Exit polls are done in a hurry, and there will be lots of errors. There is no question of anybody becoming the kingmaker, for me the people are the kingmaker and they will bring BJP back to power," he said while speaking to reporters.

