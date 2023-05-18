Karnataka Guv invites CM-designate Siddaramaiah to take oath in Bengaluru: Date, time, venue, and other details

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday invited chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah to take oath on Saturday (May 20). The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm on May 20 in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

After days of intense negotiations, Congress this afternoon announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. The Governor has also invited Shivakumar to take oath as Deputy CM. Earlier this evening, a Congress delegation led by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met the Governor to stake claim to form the government in Karnataka.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to stake claim to form the Government today.



For the swearing-in ceremony, the Congress has invited several opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently offered conditional support to the grand old party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has also invited Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The party has also invited Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Besides these, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have also been invited.