Katargam (Gujarat) Election Result 2022: AAP state chief Gopal Italia trails; BJP's Vinod Moradiya leads

Katargam Election Results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia is trailing from the constituency whereas BJP's Vinod Moradiya is leading in the constituency. Counting for the Katargam assembly seat has begun and early trends are expected shortly. Carved out in 2012, Katragam is expected to witness a triangular fight with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP, which is seeking to expand its base in Gujarat, has fielded its state chief Gopal Italia against Vinod Moradiya of the BJP and Kalpesh Variya of the Congress.

Vinod Moradiya is the sitting MLA, who won the seat in 2017 by securing 69.5 per cent votes. His challenger and Congress leader Jignesh Jivani had got 25.58 per cent votes. The saffron party had also won the 2012 election when its Nanubhai Vanani got 53.41 per cent votes against Nandlal Pandav's 27.33 per cent. Vanani had defeated Pandav by over 43,000 votes.

The Patidar and Prajapati communities have a considerable presence in Katargam. The fight here is expected to be between Mordiya and Italia - both are Patidars, while Congress candidate Varia is a Prajapati. Hardik Patel's induction into the BJP may swing the election in favour of the ruling party. In 2017, the BJP's final seat tally had gone down due to a massive protest by Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

Katargam falls under the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, which has been held by the BJP since 1989. Katargam went to polls in Phase 1 on December 1.

Several exit polls have predicted the return of the saffron party with an even bigger majority. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 129-131 seats for the BJP. If these predictions hold true, the saffron party would record its 7th consecutive win in Gujarat.

