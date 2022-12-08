Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP's Mukesh Kumar Patel leads in Mahesana

Mahesana Election Result 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Kumar Patel is leading from the saffron party's stronghold whereas Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagat Patel is trailing. The counting of votes in the key state of Gujarat is all set to begin at 8 am on Thursday. Mahesana, also known as Mehsana, an important district in the state, will see a tripartite contest for power between Bhagat Patel (Aam Aadmi Party), Mukesh Patel (Bharatiya Janata Party), and PK Patel (Congress).

Voting for the Gujarat elections took place in two phases– Phase 1 (December 1) and Phase 2 (December 5). Voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in the first phase held across 89 constituencies. Voter turnout of 60.94 per cent was recorded in the second and final phase of Gujarat elections held across 93 constituencies.

Mahesana electoral trends prior to 2022

Mahesana has historically been a BJP stronghold as the saffron party won a resounding majority under former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel in 2017. The BJP won with 90,235 votes and a vote share of 49.06 per cent in the year, followed closely by Congress’ Jivabhai Ambalal Patel (83,098 votes and 45.18 per cent vote share).

The BJP won by 90,134 votes and 55.15 per cent vote share in 2012, followed by Congress’ Natvarlal Patel. Congress secured 65,929 votes and a vote share of 40.34 per cent. Before Nitin Patel, Mahesana was held by BJP’s Anilkumar Patel.

Under Anilkumar Patel, the BJP secured 66,866 votes and commanded a vote share of 53.22 per cent in 2007. Prior to this, the saffron party got 61,491 votes and had a vote share of 51.11 per cent in 2002.

