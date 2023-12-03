Lachhmangarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Can BJP's Subhash Mehria pull off a surprise against Congress’ Govind Singh Dotasra

All eyes are on the Lachhmangarh constituency in Rajasthan as the state awaits the results of the 2023 Assembly elections. This prominent seat, known for its Jat-dominated population, has witnessed a fierce battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party.

With key candidates Subhash Mehria of the BJP and Govind Singh Dotasra of the Congress vying for the Lachmangarh constituency, the electoral contest witnessed a voter turnout of 76.47 per cent. There are other independent candidates as well.

Notably, in the 2018 assembly elections, Congress' Govind Singh Dotasra had emerged victorious defeating BJP's Dinesh Joshi by a margin of 22,052 votes.

Govind Singh Dotasra, who is currently the chief of the Congress party's Rajasthan unit, also served as Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from 2018 to 2021.

He is also the sitting MLA from the Lachhmangarh Vidhan Sabha seat. In 2008, he wrested the Lachhmangarh Vidhan Sabha seat, defeating Independent candidate Dinesh Joshi by a mere 34 votes. His victory against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subhash Maharia in 2013 further consolidated his hold on the seat. In the 2018 Assembly polls, he proved his mettle yet again, defeating BJP's Dinesh Joshi by a margin of 22,052 votes.

Lachhmangarh Assembly constituency is one of the 199 constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan and is a part of the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency. Lachhmangarh constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress party for several years.

However, the BJP has made gains in recent elections, and the 2018 Assembly election was won by the BJP candidate, Subhash Meharia. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Subhash Meharia of the BJP defeated Govind Singh Dotasra of the Congress by a margin of 12,419 votes.

Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The Congress is projected to win 86-106 seats, while the BJP is likely to get 80-100 seats. The vote share between the Congress and the BJP is neck-and-neck with the grand old party projected to get 42 per cent while the saffron party will get 41 per cent.

The exit poll also predicts that other parties may get 17 per cent vote share. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to grab 2 per cent vote share.

