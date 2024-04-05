Congress unveils ambitious jobs and reservations manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

As the Congress releases its extensive party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the party has unveiled promises to tackle the pressing issues of unemployment and social inequity. The party has revealed ideas of creating jobs and enhancing reservations for various communities in India.

Under the banner of the Yuva Nyay programme, Congress has pledged to address unemployment directly, with plans to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in government positions, teaching, medical institutions, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The party also pitched for the abolition of the Agnipath programme, with a return to normal recruitment processes to bolster the Armed Forces' ranks.

The manifesto also promises a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census. The proposal is to amend the constitution to increase the reservation cap beyond 50% for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and implement a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) across all communities.

Education and empowerment of SC and ST communities have received special attention, with plans to double scholarship funds, establish networks of residential schools, and enhance credit facilities for home-building and entrepreneurship among these communities.

Additionally, the party has said it will remain committed to reserving 50% of central government jobs for women starting in 2025 and doubling the number of Anganwadi workers, thereby creating an additional 14 lakh jobs.

The private sector, especially the MSME sector, is recognised as a crucial job creator. Congress plans to support all scales of enterprises in their job creation efforts, coupled with the introduction of employment-linked incentive schemes for corporates to encourage the hiring of regular, quality jobs.

Furthermore, the manifesto outlines an urban employment programme that guarantees work for the poor people living in urban areas and initiatives like the Water Bodies Restoration Programme and Wasteland Regeneration Programme, which are expected to employ low-education, low-skilled youth.



