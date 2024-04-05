PM Modi targets Congress over manifesto: ‘Unlike other parties, BJP brings ‘sankalp patra’, not only ‘ghoshna patra’

Borrowing the words of former Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, the late Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu that unlike some parties BJP does not bring out a ‘ghoshna patra’ but a ‘sankalp patra’. “Unlike other parties, BJP does not just issue 'ghoshna patra', we bring 'sankalp patra',” said PM Modi in the rally. Sankalp refers to resolution, while ghoshna is announcement.

Related Articles

PM Modi’s remark came after Congress released its manifesto that it dubbed ‘nyay patra’. Nyay is justice, and the Congress said that the broad theme of the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is justice. Congress stressed on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay'.

The prime minister during the rally said that the economy had collapsed due to the corruption and loot of the Congress party. “Do you remember how bad the condition of the country was 10 years ago?” he asked the crowd gathered to hear the prime minister speak.

He said that the entire world is wondering how India is developing so fast. “The world does not know that the soil of India is something different. Whatever we decide, we are able to achieve it,” he said.

Whatever the government has done and whatever has happened till now in the 10 years since the Modi government came to power in 2014 is just a trailer, said PM Modi. “It was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come,” he said.

He said that the country has to be taken far ahead and there are many more dreams to be achieved.

Lashing out at the Congress party, PM Modi said that the INDIA bloc has its own interests and has nothing to do with the poor, the Dalit and the underprivileged people.

(With agency inputs)