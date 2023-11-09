LS ethics committee's draft report calls for Mahua Moitra’s ‘immediate expulsion’: Sources

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the "cash-for-query" allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is set to meet on Thursday to finalise the draft report in the case. According to sources, the draft report calls for "severe punishment" against Moitra, “which could not be less than her immediate expulsion” from the Lok Sabha, India Today reported.

Moreover, sources said that the draft report by the Ethics Committee states that Moitra's actions were unethical, a breach of parliamentary privilege, and a contempt of the House. The report also points a contradiction between Moitra's and businessman Darshan Hiranandani's statements about the gifts and favours.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Hiranandani in exchange for bribes and gifts.

Dubey made the accusation based on evidence provided by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Dehadrai.

The Ethics Committee’s draft report, as per sources, notes that Hiranandani gave Moitra gifts, including a Hermes scarf, Bobbi Brown makeup and a car to use. Moitra has admitted to accepting gifts and using Hiranandani's car.

Moitra had appeared before the ethics panel but walked out along with other opposition MPs, saying she was subjected to a "proverbial vastraharan" in the meeting. The ethics committee is headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from the BSP, the Shiv Sena, the YSRCP, the CPI(M) and the JD(U).

In a separate but related development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry into the corruption charges against TMC's Mahua Moitra.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)

