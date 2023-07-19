‘Ma, epitome of grace under pressure’: Rahul Gandhi on mother Sonia Gandhi during emergency landing

A New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday due to bad weather conditions, according to local police.

The flight was en route from Bengaluru to Delhi following a two-day brainstorming session attended by leaders from 26 opposition parties. During the meeting, the grand alliance of opposition leaders was named I.N.D.I.A.

Shortly after the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a picture of his mother Sonia Gandhi wearing an emergency oxygen mask inside their private jet.

“Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure,” said Rahul Gandhi in an Instagram post.

The announcement of the INDIA alliance's name sparked a political slugfest, with the BJP asserting that it would not change their character and framing the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha battle as "Bharat Mata versus INDIA".

The formation of the I-N-D-I-A grouping by 26 opposition parties was seen as an effort to unite and take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the battle would be between I-N-D-I-A and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition leaders finalised 'Jeetega Bharat' as the tagline for the alliance, setting the tone for their campaign.

The tagline, which translates to "India will win" in Hindi, is expected to be replicated in several regional languages. During the meeting, there were discussions about incorporating the term 'Bharat' in the alliance's name to reflect their focus on the nation.

Also Watch | Tovino Thomas as Superman, Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman as AI images show superheroes during 2018 Kerala floods, another AI artist reimagines superheroes in Delhi rains