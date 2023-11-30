Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2023: BJP set for landslide win, predicts India Today-Axis My India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to record a landslide win in Madhya Pradesh, India Today-Axis My India poll exit showed on Thursday. According to the survey, the BJP is expected to bag 47 per cent votes while Congress can get 41 per cent of votes. The ruling saffron party is expected to win 140-162 of 230 seats and Congress can get just 68-90.

The BJP is projected to win 12 of 20 seats in Bhopal, 12 of 18 seats in Nimar, 18 of 26 seats in Bundelkhand, 19 of 34 in Chambal, 32 of 47 in Mahakaushal, and 41 of 55 in the Malwa regions.

Madhya Pradesh has a 230-member House and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The central state went to polls in a single phase on November 17. Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP has been in power for over two decades, witnessed a close two-way contest between the ruling party and the Congress, which hoped it would return to power again.

Besides BJP and Congress, nine other parties are trying their luck. The BJP and Congress are contesting on all 230 assembly seats, while BSP has fielded candidates on 181, the Gondwana Ganatantra Party on 37, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on 86, Samajwadi Party on 71, Aam Aadmi Party on 66, Janata Dal (United) on 10, and Communist Party of India on 9 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also contesting on four seats each.

Ahead of the elections, five opinion polls came out with their projection for Madhya Pradesh. While two predicted a hung assembly, one favoured BJP and the other gave a clear majority to the Congress. ABP News-CVoter's projections earlier this month predicted 118-130 seats for Congress and 99-111 for the BJP.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP fell short of a majority and could manage to win 109 seats, with over 41 per cent votes. Under the leadership of Kamal Nath, the Congress bagged 114 seats with 40.89 per cent votes.

While both parties could not secure a majority, the grand old party managed support from independent MLAs and formed the government for the first time in two decades. However, that government was brought down as a host of MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress and joined the BJP. The Congress lost the power to BJP due to a rift between Scindia and then Chief Minister and state party chief Kamal Nath.