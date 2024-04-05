scorecardresearch
Mahalaxmi Scheme: Congress promises ₹1 lakh per year to poor to tackle poverty

Mahalaxmi Scheme: Congress promises ₹1 lakh per year to poor to tackle poverty

The scheme will be rolled out in stages and reviewed every year to assess the number of beneficiary families and its impact on alleviating poverty.

Congress promises ₹1 lakh per year to poor to alleviate poverty Congress promises ₹1 lakh per year to poor to alleviate poverty

The Indian National Congress has released its party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The party unveiled the Mahalaxmi Scheme in the poll manifesto, which will provide ₹1 lakh per year as an unconditional cash transfer to the poor. 

The scheme, as the party mentioned, comes as the moral and political responsibility of the government to ensure that every Indian family is assured of a basic income every month.

The poor will be identified among the families at the bottom of the income pyramid. 

 The amount will be directly transferred to the household's oldest woman's bank account. If a woman is absent from a family, the amount will be transferred to the account of the family's oldest member.

The scheme will be rolled out in stages and reviewed every year to assess the number of beneficiary families and its impact on alleviating poverty.

    
 

Published on: Apr 05, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
