Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution to legally pursue inclusion of 865 villages

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution on the state's dispute with Karnataka over border areas, where it said that the state will legally pursue the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages currently in Karnataka into the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabled a resolution over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, which condemned the Karnataka government’s stand and termed it as 'anti-Marathi'. “The Central government should urge the Karnataka Government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and the government should be given the understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas,” the resolution read.

In the resolution, the Maharashtra government said it will take five cities - Belgaum, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar, and Balki and 865 villages under the state.

The border dispute

The Karnataka and Maharashtra dispute dates back to 1956, when the states were carved out along linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act. In 1947, Belgaum and its district were part of the erstwhile Bombay State.

During the state reorganisation in 1957, Maharashtra claimed 814 villages and the three urban settlements of Belagavi (then Belgaum), Karwar, and Nippani to be included in the state. But Karnataka turned down Maharashtra’s claims and additionally claimed parts of Kolhapur, Sholapur, and Sangli districts in Maharashtra.

Historically, Belagavi was a part of the Kannada region and has seen many dynasties ruling over it. In 1966, the Centre appointed the Mahajan Commission to look into the matter, which rejected Maharashtra’s claim over Belagavi and recommended that 247 villages/places, including Jatt, Akkalkote, and Solapur, be made part of Karnataka.

The commission said 264 villages and places, including Nippani, Khanapur, and Nandagad, to be made part of Maharashtra.

The matter didn’t die there. Between the 1980s and 2005, it has been reported numerous times that Belgaum civic body has written that it wants to get merged with Maharashtra, which prompted the state to move Supreme Court in 2004.

The Maharashtra government even expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages to Karnataka, but the Karnataka government turned down the offer.

The disputed districts

District Taluka Villages/ Towns Belgaum Athani 9 Belgaum 100 Chikodi 48 Hukeeri 22 Khanapur 206 Karwar Karwar 50 Supa 126 Halyal 123 Bidar Humanabad 30 Bhalki 63 Santapur/ Aurad 81 Gulbarga Aland 7 Total 865

The current dispute

The dispute flared up after both state governments approached SC to fight their cases. Earlier this month, both chief ministers -- Basavaraj Bommai and CM Eknath Shinde -- met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that the states cannot stake claim on border areas until the Supreme Court verdict is out.

“Till the time the Supreme Court gives its verdict, no State will claim or generate demand for any territory as their own. Three Ministers each from both States will meet and deliberate on how to percolate the message to the last mile. There are other local issues that are to be discussed,” Shah reportedly said.

