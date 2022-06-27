Maharashtra political crisis: SC issues notice to Dy Speaker, next hearing on July 11

In what comes as a relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by minister Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court, in an interim direction, on Monday issued a notice to Deputy Speaker Nihari Zirwal, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by the MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by Zirwal against them.

The apex court has listed the plea hearing on July 11, reported news agency ANI, adding that no decision be taken on their disqualification till 5.30 PM of the aforementioned date. It also refused to pass any interim order on plea that there should not be any floor test in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly till then.

SC also issued notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asks them to file a reply within five days.

While issuing notice to the Maharashtra deputy speaker, the top court directed him to put on affidavit records of no trust notice served upon him by rebel MLAs. The top court also recorded the statement of Maharashtra's counsel that adequate steps have been taken to protect the life and property of rebel MLAs.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file a reply by today.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde have moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action ''illegal and unconstitutional'' and seeking a stay on it.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.