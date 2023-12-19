Mamata, Kejriwal propose Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face in 2024; Congress chief responds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc's Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections, according to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also backed the proposal. "There was no opposition to that suggestion - Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face," Vaiko said while speaking to reporters.

However, when asked about the proposal, Kharge said, "Let's win first, the PM face will be discussed later."

The INDIA alliance parties held their fourth meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. During a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said that there were seat-sharing discussions in states and that conflicts between parties in certain states such as Punjab would be dealt with later.

"Discussions were held clearly. Seat-sharing, mass contact program - all of these will begin within 20 days...All decisions will be taken within 3 weeks," said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Arvind Kejriwal said the campaigning, seat sharing, and everything would begin soon. "No (convenor hasn't been selected) yet."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that all parties were ready to hit the ground after the distribution of tickets very soon. "I have said from the first day that the strategy of INDIA Alliance will be PDA. We will defeat BJP...UP mein 80 harao aur loktantra bachao."

JMM MP Mahua Maji said that the main discussion in today's meeting was regarding seat sharing. "Some leaders wanted to have the seat sharing before 1st January. Discussions regarding the face of the Prime Minister were also done. No final decision was taken. Everyone said that the PM's face will be decided after winning the elections."

The Opposition alliance will kickstart its joint campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on January 30, sources told India Today.

(With inputs from Amit Bhardwaj)