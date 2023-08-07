Manipur’s NDA coalition member withdraws support from Biren Singh government

The Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur, on Sunday took a significant step by withdrawing its support from the BJP-led state government.

According to a PTI report, Tongmang Haokip, the President of KPA, conveyed this decision in a letter addressed to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The decision follows a troubling period of ethnic violence that has gripped the northeastern state for the last three months, resulting in a tragic toll of over 160 lives lost.

In his letter to the Governor, Haokip cited careful consideration of the ongoing unrest as the rationale behind severing ties with the current government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He expressed that the support the KPA had been extending to the Manipur government is no longer proving effective in these circumstances. Consequently, Haokip explicitly stated that the KPA's support for the government should now be regarded as null and void.

"After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous," Haokip said in the letter to the Governor.

"Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," he added.

The KPA holds a modest representation in the 60-member Manipur House with two Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs): Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

In contrast, the BJP holds the largest share of seats, boasting 32 members. Further strengthening its position, the party receives support from five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators. The political landscape also features opposition parties, including the National People's Party (NPP) with seven seats, followed by the Congress with five, and the JD(U) with six.

As the political dynamics in Manipur undergo this significant shift, it remains to be seen how this withdrawal of support by the KPA will shape the future course of the state's governance and political landscape.

